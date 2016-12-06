Lyons Named VP of Sales and Marketing for Amedica

Amedica Corp. recently announced the appointment of Dana Lyons as vice president of sales and marketing. Lyons reportedly will lead the effort to increase the adoption of silicon nitride implants in the spinal fusion market and deliver revenue growth. He brings approximately 27 years of sales and sales management experience in the medical device industry.

Lyons joins Amedica after holding multiple sales management and sales leadership positions with Stryker Orthopaedics, Zimmer Spine, and Zimmer Biomet Spine. During his tenure as sales vice president with Zimmer Spine and in conjunction with the Zimmer Spine executive leadership team, Zimmer Spine delivered five consecutive quarters of growth during 2014-2015. After the Zimmer and Biomet merger in June 2015, Lyons reportedly integrated the sales organizations of both Zimmer Spine and Biomet Spine in the central region of the U.S.

“I am excited to join Amedica at a critical turn-around stage, when the spine market is looking for a new material platform,” said Lyons. “We can drive the adoption of silicon nitride in the spinal fusion market, where it is the perfect solution for relevant clinical concerns. The unique material attributes of silicon nitride create an ideal choice for spinal fusion surgery.”

For more information, visit www.amedica.com.