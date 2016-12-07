Strong Growth Anticipated for Bulletproof Glass Market

The global bulletproof glass market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.48% from 2016-2020, according to a recent report available from Research and Markets. Bulletproof glass, also known as ballistic or bullet-resistant glass, is a composite of thermoplastic and glass-laminated layers. The combined substance is used to resist or absorb the impact of bullets or similar ammunition. Bulletproof glass is prepared by inserting a layer of thermoplastic in between the laminated glasses, and different layers are stacked together. Depending on the purpose of the application, the thickness of the bulletproof glass range from 0.25-3.5 in.

