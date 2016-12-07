Irusta Appointed Executive Director with Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat Group recently announced the appointment of Jorge Irusta as executive director of the Steel Business Unit, under the group’s refractory business. In this role, Irusta reportedly will be responsible for growing the market share and revenue of refractories sales in the steel industry, across domestic and international markets.

Irusta brings 28 years of experience in refractories sales, manufacturing and technical services focused on the steel segment. He joins Dalmia Bharat from Vesuvius, where he was vice president of flow control refractories for Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

“Refractory demand for steel constitutes over 60% of total refractory demand worldwide, and Jorge’s joining is part of our focused approach to grow this segment,” said Sameer Nagpal, CEO of refractories. “With his deep knowledge of application and usage of refractories in the steel industry, we will be able to develop new business opportunities and scale the steel business internationally. His understanding of steel production and expertise in flow control segment will also improve our ability to provide customized solutions to domestic and international steel makers.”

