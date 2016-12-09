Emerging Mobility Services will Reshape the Transportation Market

The personal transportation market is evolving, with more options available for an increasing share of consumers, including new ways of planning trips, automated systems, and shared vehicle services, affecting everything from parking habits to the number of vehicles in operation, according to a recent report from Navigant Research. Factors such as the adoption of autonomous vehicles, multimodal integration solutions, and urban vs. rural/suburban population distribution are just some of the ways expected to influence all aspects of the transportation market.

“During the 2020s, a number of vehicles will gain self-driving capabilities,” said Logan Grizzel, managing consultant. “This capability, combined with other emerging mobility systems like ride hailing and new technologies like wireless charging, will create a whole new marketplace of opportunities that support the new ways of getting around.”

All of these factors will affect how consumers choose to travel in the future, particularly as shared and innovative transportation methods begin to take the place of personal vehicle ownership. According to the report, the opportunity for industry players to lead in this new space is likely to last for only the next few years before dominant leaders around each new solution begin to emerge.

