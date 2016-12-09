Bullen Achieves AS9100 Certification for the Aerospace Industry

Bullen Ultrasonics recently announced it has received certification for AS9100 quality management in the aerospace industry. The certification recognizes Bullen’s machining of ceramic matrix composite (CMC) components.

AS9100 is based on organizational aerospace manufacturing processes and emphasizes the need to satisfy internal, governmental, and regulatory requirements. It is endorsed by all major aerospace regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“Bullen’s achievement of the AS9100 certification puts us in elite company,” said Tim Beatty, president. “Our commitment to adhere to AS9100, the strictest of quality standards for the aerospace industry, will open many more doors for us and further propel the growth of our machining services for ceramic matrix composites.”

For more information, visit www.bullentech.com.