Corning to Expand Production of Gasoline Particulate Filters

Corning Inc. recently announced that it is expanding its Environmental Technologies manufacturing facilities in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Shanghai, China, to increase production capacity of its DuraTrap® GC gasoline particulate filter (GPF) product line. The $100 million investment in these two facilities reportedly will enable Corning to address growing demand from automakers for filters that help them comply with new Euro 6c and China 6 emissions standards, which are slated to go into effect in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Demand for GPFs is being driven by new regulations in Europe and China, which establish more stringent emissions limits and address particulates released by gasoline direct-injection (GDI) engine vehicles. GDI engine vehicles are increasingly popular as consumers demand better fuel economy without sacrificing engine performance. Several global automakers have already announced plans to equip vehicles with GPFs to meet the Euro 6c regulations. DuraTrap filters reportedly feature a patented cordierite-based material composition with an engineered ceramic microstructure designed to trap fine particulates, while maintaining engine performance with low engine back pressure. Sales are expected to begin ramping in 2017, as the company seeks to build another significant business within its automotive market-access platform.

“We see the development of this significant new gasoline-particulate filter market opportunity as an exciting new chapter in Corning’s 40-plus year history of serving the auto industry and global clean-air initiatives,” said Hal Nelson, vice president and general manager of Corning Environmental Technologies. “Investing in our Kaiserslautern and Shanghai facilities demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers meet evolving emissions regulations with innovative emissions-control products and reliable supply.”

Corning’s Kaiserslautern facility, which has been producing diesel particulate filters since 2011, will expand its footprint with new production lines and equipment dedicated to DuraTrap GC filters. New assets reportedly will begin running early next year, with completion of the entire expansion project by early 2018, quadrupling the facility’s filter manufacturing capacity. These investments are supplemental to facility upgrades currently underway that will be on line in early 2017, and are part of the capital expenditure plan under Corning’s Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework, announced in October 2015.

The Shanghai facility expansion is also on track for completion in early 2018. This is the first step of a phased investment approach for DuraTrap GC filter production in China. The Shanghai facility reportedly has been at the forefront of meeting the Chinese market’s demand for light-duty substrates and filters since 2001.

