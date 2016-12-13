Outlook for Global Aerospace and Defense Market Shifts to Positive

With growth offsetting political and cash deployment risks for the global aerospace and defense sector, Fitch Ratings reportedly has changed its sector outlook from stable to positive in 2017. The change reflects a projected 8% increase in large commercial aircraft (LCA) deliveries and 3% forecast growth in relevant defense markets. The ratings outlook remains stable, with the strong sector dynamics mitigated by cash deployment risks.

Industry deliveries for commercial aircraft reportedly could approach a peak in 2018, and a key question will be whether deliveries will be sustained or start a modest decline after that year. LCA deliveries from Airbus and Boeing are expected to increase to approximately 1,540 aircraft in 2017 (up 8%) and 1,600 aircraft in 2018 (up 4%). Bombardier and Embraer will likely deliver 140-145 aircraft in 2017.

The global defense market is expected to grow between 3-5% over the next three years. This market is estimated at approximately $400-425 billion in 2016. The U.S. budget accounts for 45-50% of the addressable market, but its growth is less than in non-U.S. markets. The results of recent U.S. elections could drive the market up.

Revised trade policies emerging from the recent U.S. election could hamper the competitiveness of North American commercial aerospace companies, especially where China is concerned. More restrictive trade policies could also disrupt the global aerospace supply chain. The future of the U.S. Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im) is another development to watch, as shutting the Ex-Im bank could negatively affect the competitiveness of U.S.-based aerospace manufacturers.

There is reportedly little evidence of shareholder-focused capital allocation abating, and 2016 merger and acquisition activity exceeded expectations. Discretionary pension contributions for some U.S. defense companies could rise in the next two to three years. Capital allocation and mergers and acquisitions continue to nullify many benefits of end-market trends.

Cost overruns or delays on new programs are risks to the outlook in both the commercial and defense sectors. The production ramp-up of new engines is essential to the commercial outlook. The development cycle reportedly is a more important credit driver than the economic cycle at this time, but the commercial sector is also exposed to exogenous shocks such as terrorism or disease. The commercial sector also faces some risks from increasing economic nationalism. On the defense side, risks include the budget cap overhang in the U.S., additional continuing resolutions, and political disruptions.

