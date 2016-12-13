Guardian Glass to Add Jumbo Coater in North America

Guardian Glass is installing a jumbo coater in North America to serve its North America commercial glass customers. Adding the ability to coat jumbo-sized glass means Guardian can supply bigger sheets of coated glass to its customers for fabrication into finished sizes for glass facades and windows. This supports the architectural trend of more expansive views and higher daylight penetration in buildings with the energy savings of the Guardian SunGuard® portfolio of low-E coatings.

“The new coater will allow us to deliver jumbo-sized glass to our North American customers with significantly reduced lead times,” said Chris Dolan, director of marketing for Guardian Glass North America.

“We are very pleased to hear that Guardian will soon be introducing jumbo-sized coated glass capability in the U.S.,” said Sameer Kumar, AIA, LEED AP, director, enclosure design, SHoP Architects. “The need for jumbo-sized glass cannot be overstated and, as a result of Guardian’s initiative, designers will no longer have to rely on overseas suppliers to meet the needs of our domestic projects. This positive development means greater flexibility and a wider material palette to choose from, which we welcome.”

“The new jumbo coater will also create value for Guardian customers by increasing their product offerings, and allowing them to reduce inventory and waste,” said Rick Zoulek, vice president, Americas, Guardian Glass. “Ultimately, increasing capabilities in the commercial segment with these jumbos supports our customers throughout the design and supply chains.”

Guardian will announce the jumbo coater location in the near future.

For more information, visit www.guardian.com.