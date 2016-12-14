Kyocera and Partners Complete 14.5-MW Solar Power Plant

An enterprise jointly established by Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc., Tokyo Century Corp., and Yonden Engineering Co., Inc. recently announced the completion of a 14.5-MW solar power plant in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The installation, which began operation in November, will generate an estimated 16,060 MWh per year—enough electricity to power approximately 4,930 typical households. A ceremony was held November 29 to commemorate the plant’s completion.

Kyocera, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Tokyo Century, and Yonden Engineering began project planning in May 2013 based on candidate sites disclosed by Hyogo Prefecture. The companies established Takacho Yasudago Mega Solar Hatsuden LLC in October 2014, and commenced construction after obtaining approval for land development in March 2015. The system began selling electricity in November.

Takacho Yasudago Mega Solar Hatsuden will be responsible for operating the site. Tokyo Century arranged financing, and design and construction was undertaken by Yonden Engineering. The Kyocera Group supplied solar modules and peripheral equipment for the installation, and will also carry out maintenance. Mitsubishi Research Institute, which headed the project and provided consultation, will also undertake administration.

Approximately 100 individuals affiliated with the project, including public officers of Taka Town and local residents, participated in the completion ceremony. Through this project, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Tokyo Century and Yonden Engineering aim to further promote the use of renewable energy and contribute to the community’s revitalization.

For more information, visit http://global.kyocera.com, www.mri.co.jp, www.tokyocentury.co.jp, or www.yon-e.co.jp.