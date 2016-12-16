New Study Focuses on Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia from Innovnano

An independent study reportedly has shown that yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ) from Innovnano produces thermal barrier coatings (TBCs) with low thermal conductivity. The Thermal Spray Team of the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) observed a 30% reduction in thermal conductivity when compared to a benchmark TBC, which translates to an increase in turbine engine efficiency, reduced emissions, improved durability, and lower costs.

In the study, 4 mol% YSZ (4YSZ) from Innovnano was used to manufacture TBCs through both air plasma spraying (APS) and suspension plasma spraying (SPS). Innovnano 4YSZ TBCs applied by SPS reportedly demonstrated a 30% reduction in thermal conductivity at 1,300°C, compared to the APS benchmark. This translates into an approximately 100°C increase in temperature difference across a 200-micron-thick coating, which means that equivalent surface temperatures can be achieved using 30% less coating thickness compared to the benchmark. As a result, parts coated with TBCs produced with Innovnano’s 4YSZ powder are more efficient, so they can be lighter and more cost effective in operation.

“Across many industries, including aerospace and energy generation, minimising the weight of components and parts is critical,” said Rosa Calinas, technical manager at Innovnano. “Less weight means increased efficiency and, especially when combined with improved durability, reduced replacement costs. The NRC’s independent study further validates our findings, demonstrating the low thermal conductivity of our 4YSZ coatings. 4YSZ is just one of the structural zirconia ceramic powders in our range, which all benefit from improved properties and features that are passed on to the end-product.”

4YSZ is synthesized by Innovnano using its proprietary manufacturing technology–emulsion detonation synthesis (EDS). EDS reportedly transforms precursor chemicals into powders through a micro-second exposure to high temperatures and pressures. During the process, temperatures can exceed 3,000 K and pressures are greater than 10 GPa. The result is a nanostructured powder with small grain sizes and high chemical homogeneity.

