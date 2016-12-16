Ceramic Industry NewsCI Advanced NewsTopicsGlass

Saint-Gobain Acquires Romania-Based Pietta Glass

Saint-Gobain has acquired the entire share capital of Romania-based Pietta Glass Working.

December 16, 2016
Saint-Gobain has acquired the entire share capital of Romania-based Pietta Glass Working. Pietta Glass sales reportedly will reach €20 million (approximately $21.2 million) in 2016, with a strong potential for growth over the next few years.

The Flat Glass business reportedly is already established in Romania with a float glass plant and coater. This acquisition will allow Saint-Gobain to expand the business’ industrial footprint in order to better serve the growing façade markets and round out its position in industrial applications with an optimized cost base.

For more information, visit www.saint-gobain.com or www.piettaglass.eu.

