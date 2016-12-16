Saint-Gobain Acquires Romania-Based Pietta Glass

Saint-Gobain has acquired the entire share capital of Romania-based Pietta Glass Working. Pietta Glass sales reportedly will reach €20 million (approximately $21.2 million) in 2016, with a strong potential for growth over the next few years.

The Flat Glass business reportedly is already established in Romania with a float glass plant and coater. This acquisition will allow Saint-Gobain to expand the business’ industrial footprint in order to better serve the growing façade markets and round out its position in industrial applications with an optimized cost base.

