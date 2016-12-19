Rio Tinto Announces Changes to Executive Committee

Rio Tinto has appointed two executives to its management team, effective in January. Vera Kirikova will assume the role of Human Resources Group executive, while Simone Niven will become Corporate Relations Group executive. As a consequence of the restructure, Hugo Bague, Organizational Resources Group executive, will leave the company in March 2017 after supporting a transition. During more than nine years on the Rio Tinto executive committee, Bague reportedly has led the group’s efficiency drive across many functional areas, reducing costs and improving effectiveness. Kirikova and Niven bring decades of experience across multiple geographies in their respective fields, and both will continue to be based in London.

Steve Allen, formerly company secretary of BG Group plc, has also been appointed company secretary of Rio Tinto plc and joint company secretary of Rio Tinto Ltd., starting in January. He will be based in London. Tim Paine continues to be joint company secretary of Rio Tinto Ltd., based in Melbourne.

“It is clear as an industry we need to lift our game in how we attract and retain top talent, and as the world becomes more complex we need to partner better with our customers, governments and society,” said J-S Jacques, CEO. “These areas are a core part of our strategy and critical to building a successful Rio Tinto as we look 10 years ahead. Vera and Simone will bring a fresh perspective to our thinking in these areas at the top table, and I welcome them both to the team. I would also like to recognize and thank Hugo for his commitment and contribution to Rio Tinto for the best part of the past decade. His successes are many, including progressing our drive toward standardization and shared services. We wish him well for the future.”

“Hugo has played an instrumental role over the years in supporting me in succession planning and has significantly contributed to the board’s strategic thinking in areas such as sustainable development and remuneration,” said Jan du Plessis, chairman. “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank him for his dedication and commitment.”

For more information, visit www.riotinto.com.