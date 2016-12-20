AEA Acquires TricorBraun

AEA Investors LP (AEA) recently announced that it has acquired TricorBraun Holdings, Inc., a distributor of glass and plastic rigid packaging in North America, from CHS Capital.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” said Keith Strope, president and CEO of TricorBraun. “Culturally, philosophically, and strategically, our two companies are very strongly aligned. We both believe that first and foremost relationships are what matter—personally and professionally. All good relationships rely on both parties bringing something that the other needs. Something new. Something different. Something that ensures mutual growth. This partnership will not only bring success to everyone involved—partners, customers, suppliers and employees alike—I believe it will positively impact the entire rigid packaging industry. But as excited as I am about the future, I would be remiss if I didn’t express how grateful I am to CHS and all the help and support they supplied to get us to this point.”

“We believe TricorBraun is an excellent company operating in a highly attractive industry segment,” said Thomas Pryma, partner at AEA. “They are well-positioned to make a significant impact in the rigid packaging market by continuing to offer their customers and supplier partners an impressive array of capabilities. We have enjoyed a long relationship with the TricorBraun leadership and are extremely excited to partner with them. We look forward to helping them continue their growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

“TricorBraun has always been the most innovative company in the rigid packaging industry,” said David Hawkins, partner at CHS. “Their track record of strong growth and profitability is a testament to their leadership. Keith Strope and his team have built an impressive company. We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished with them, and I know they will continue to be the industry leader.”

