AVX Receives Supplier Quality Excellence Award from GM

AVX Corp. received a 2015 Supplier Quality Excellence Award from General Motors. Presented to AVX's Tianjin, China, facility, which manufactures the AEC-Q200-qualified TransGuard® automotive series multilayer varistors (MLVs), the award reportedly recognizes AVX for sustaining the highest levels of performance in each of 13 different categories, including zero defects in shipped products and 100% on-time delivery during calendar year 2015.

“Our TransGuard automotive series varistors are designed to combine the highest levels of quality and performance for automotive customers, so we’re grateful to have been publicly recognized by GM for meeting and exceeding their strict quality and performance criteria, and commend our Tianjin team for their commitment to successfully satisfying so many rigorous customer and automotive industry requirements,” said Pete Venuto, vice president of sales.

