Piezoelectric Materials Gaining Traction in Multiple Applications

The global piezoelectric market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% from 2016-2020, according to a recent report from Technavio. Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors as contributing to the growth of the market: rising opportunities for piezoelectric devices in the automotive industry; increasing demand from the defense and aerospace sector; growing demand from the construction industry; and rising R&D efforts.

Piezoelectric ceramic-polymer composites provide superior properties such as design versatility and performance advantages when compared with single-phase ceramic and polymer piezoelectric materials. Piezoelectric ceramics are gaining traction in the market due to their high piezoelectric activities and permittivity. The ease of fabricating materials into different sizes and shapes, including sheets of different sizes, cylinders, bars, and plates, is also driving the demand for piezoelectric ceramics.

In 2015, most cars featured sensors such as piezoelectric tire pressure sensors, engine knock sensors, backup sensors and dynamic pressure sensors that were used to enhance safety. Piezoelectric fuel injectors also aid in improving fuel economy and reducing emissions. They provide a better driving experience and improve automotive controlling.

“Piezoelectric devices hold significance in a broad range of vehicle components as they are cost effective and can function efficiently billions of times without any deterioration,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, semiconductor equipment research analyst. “These piezoelectric auto actuators are used to adjust lenses and mirrors. Simplicity and reliability are the two major criteria fulfilled by the used of piezoelectric devices in automobiles.”

Materials with enhanced functional properties such as shape memory, electrochromism and piezoelectricity are gaining demand in the aerospace industry. These materials help in controlling the airflow across the wings of an aircraft, keeping it stable during takeoff, flying, and landing with more efficiency and precision. Piezoelectric devices are used to solve common problems within an aircraft such as engine vibration, high cabin noise levels, ice formation on wings, flow separation due to turbulence, and controlling surfaces in cold climatic conditions. Piezoelectric materials are also used for piezo accelerometers, flow meters, gyroscopes level sensors and pressure sensors in this industry. In the defense sector, piezoelectric devices are used in smart sensors, smart nanorobotics, smart combat suits, smart skins and other applications.

Advances in smart piezoelectric materials are driving the demand for their use in structural monitoring and vibration control. The global piezoelectric market for the construction and infrastructure segment will increase because of the growing demands for these smart materials. The global construction market will reach $12 trillion by 2020, leading to a rise in the use of piezoelectric smart materials in the segment. The majority of the growth is expected to come from the nonresidential sector.

“Structural health monitoring, vibration control, and environmental control are the three main applications of piezoelectric technology in the construction industry,” said Singh. “Structural health monitoring is where piezoelectric smart materials find their most widespread applications. Structural health monitoring involves the monitoring of loads and detection of damage in the structures.”

Transportation, healthcare, and smart packaging are few of the many sectors that have been receiving significant attention with respect to research and development. In the U.S., organizations such as the Naval Research Laboratory, Army Research Laboratories, and Air Force Research Laboratories have offered funding to universities. This has led to the rise of many startup organizations in the field of piezoelectric technology. In Europe, defense programs funded by Central European Chapter, Western European Union and a few large aerospace companies are being undertaken by many institutions.

