Brocklehurst Retires from Thermcraft

James “Jim” Brocklehurst has officially retired from Thermcraft, Inc. after nearly 25 years as a sales engineer, territory sales manager, and general counsel for thermal processing. The wealth of knowledge that Brocklehurst has contributed throughout the years will be missed by coworkers. His advice, wisdom, and never-ending list of one-liners will echo through the halls of Thermcraft for years to come.

