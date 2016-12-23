Edgewater Acquires Fiber Materials

Edgewater Capital Partners recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc. (FMI) from GrafTech International Holdings, Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Based in Biddeford, Maine, FMI reportedly is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials compromised of polymer matrix composites, carbon-carbon composites, and ceramic-matrix composites. Founded in 1969, FMI’s products are utilized as mission-critical components primarily for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications that require thermal stability in extreme environments, dimensional strength, and light weight.

“FMI has developed an impeccable reputation with its industry-leading customer base for providing the highest quality and performing materials,” said Pete Ostergard, principal of Edgewater and member of the board of directors at FMI. “FMI’s products meet the requirements of extreme environments such as withstanding over 3,000 degrees and directional stresses where most composite or ceramic materials fail. As one of very few U.S.-based 3D carbon composite manufacturers, we believe FMI is ideally positioned to seize on the accelerating growth in the number of applications requiring these unique capabilities. We are excited to work closely with the talented team at FMI to support the company in achieving its next stage of success as a member of the Edgewater family.”

“We are pleased with the completion of the sale of our FMI subsidiary, which is part of the ongoing divestiture of our Engineered Solutions segment,” said Joel Hawthorne, CEO of GrafTech. “With the completion of this divestiture, GrafTech will be even more focused on its core graphite electrode and related businesses.”

For more information, visit www.fibermaterialsinc.com, www.edgewatercapital.com, or www.graftech.com.