Imerys Considers Acquisition of Kerneos
Imerys recently announced it is contemplating the acquisition of Kerneos. With this operation, the group reportedly would enhance its specialty offering in high-potential markets and improve its growth and profitability profile while creating value. Kerneos develops performance binders that contribute key properties (e.g., rapid hardening, self-leveling, sealing and wear, corrosion or heat resistance) to its customers’ innovating solutions for construction, civil engineering, and refractories sectors. With an access to quality mining reserves and resources, a global sales network, nine high-performance production sites in five countries, and great innovation capability, Kerneos fits well with Imerys’ business model and has a sound history of growth and profitability.
Over the past three years, Kerneos has achieved annual average sales growth of 3.3%, 7.1% of which was organic growth in construction technologies. With operations in Europe, North America, and emerging countries, and 1,500 employees, Kerneos reportedly posted consolidated revenue of €415 million (~ $433.5 million) over the last 12 months as of September 2016. Over the same period, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 8% to almost €100 million (~ $104.4 million), while current operating cash flow totaled €74 million (~$72.3 million) before tax, 18% of revenue.
Finally, the acquisition project of Kerneos, for an estimated total enterprise value of €880 million (~ $919.2 million), reportedly would be in full compliance with Imerys’ external growth criteria. It would have a positive impact on net income from current operations per share from the first year of consolidation and would rapidly create value due to synergies estimated at €23 million (~ $24 million). The transaction, entirely funded by the group’s available resources, would maintain Imerys’ financial soundness and complies with its goal of keeping an investment-grade credit rating. It remains subject to relevant workers’ council consultation, as well as regulatory authorities’ approval, and should be completed mid-2017.
“With the contemplated acquisition of Kerneos, Imerys is strengthening its growth and profitability profile by integrating performing assets and broadening its specialty offering for industry on high-potential markets,” said Gilles Michel, chairman and CEO of Imerys. “By welcoming teams that share the same culture of operating excellence and globally acknowledged innovation capability, Imerys would reach a new milestone in its development strategy that will create value for its shareholders and customers.”
For more information, visit www.imerys.com or www.kerneos.com.
