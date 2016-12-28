GELEST, INC.: New Edition of the Metal-Organics Handbook

Gelest has released its new metal-organics handbook, “METAL-ORGANICS for Materials, Polymers & Synthesis,” which reportedly details more than 50 new compounds and 15 new or expanded technical articles. The 2016 edition includes pieces on the use of metal triflates in organic synthesis, applications of zirconium compounds in synthesis, and synthetic applications of organoaluminum compounds. It also offers expanded phosphorous, aluminum, and tin sections, as well as a range of new metal-organic products across an array of elements.

Gelest’s handbook contains information on the use, handling and properties of metal-organic materials. Additional entries include an expanded article on germanium compounds in organic synthesis, a new article on organoaluminum compounds for synthetic organic chemistry and alanes for Ziegler-Natta polymerization, and a new article on synthetic organic transformations catalyzed by organozirconium compounds.

Product offerings are organized by element. New products reportedly include metal triflates for use in organic synthesis and many new materials for microelectronics and catalysis. The phosphorus and aluminum product lines include new industrial phosphines and alkylaluminums in solution, making them less hazardous for handling, and non-pyrophoric complexes of alkylaluminum and gallium.

