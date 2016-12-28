Kyocera Receives Environment Minister’s Awards in Japan

Kyocera Corp. recently announced that it has received two 2016 Environment Minister’s Awards: one at its Kyoto Ayabe manufacturing plant for Global Warming Prevention Activity, and another for its part in developing the residential-use solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) co-generation system, ENE-FARM type S. This reportedly is the seventh consecutive year that Kyocera has been a recipient of the award. The award, which was established in 1998 by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, is presented every year in December to coincide with Global Warming Prevention Month, and is given to individuals and groups that have shown remarkable achievements in the prevention of climate change.

Kyocera’s Kyoto Ayabe Plant was nominated by the local township. The plant, which manufactures organic packages and multilayer printed wiring boards for semiconductor devices, was recognized for its environmental activities that include use of clean energy via solar panels installed on the plant’s roof, proactive introduction of highly energy-efficient machinery and equipment, utilization of waste heat recovery units, and the promotion of community-based activities such as providing “Eco-Lessons” to teach local school children about environmental and energy issues.

The ENE-FARM type S SOFC co-generation system was jointly developed with Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.; Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; and Noritz Corp. Kyocera developed the cell stack, which acts as the core piece of equipment in the ENE-FARM type S. This product was launched by Osaka Gas in April 2016.

