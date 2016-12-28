Libbey CFO Buck Stepping Down

Libbey Inc. recently announced that Sherry Buck, vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), will be leaving the company effective December 31, 2016, to pursue another professional opportunity. The company has engaged the executive search firm Crist|Kolder Associates to conduct a comprehensive search for Buck’s replacement. In the interim period, Buck’s duties will be assumed by Ronni Smith, vice president and corporate controller.

“Sherry has been an instrumental part of Libbey’s executive management team for the past four and a half years,” said William A. Foley, chairman and CEO. “During her tenure, Sherry’s leadership helped transform Libbey’s capital structure by significantly reducing debt and improving the health of our balance sheet. These efforts enabled us to make critical investments in our business that were necessary to compete effectively in a dynamic market environment. We thank Sherry for her service and wish her well in her new role. She leaves behind a highly capable finance team that will continue to drive high-quality financial analysis and reporting. Ronni is a strong and talented leader who can readily assume the interim CFO responsibilities.”

Smith has 30 years of financial experience in roles of increasing responsibility. She joined Libbey in May 2006 as the assistant corporate controller, and was appointed vice president and corporate controller in 2012. Prior to joining Libbey, she was an accounting supervisor at Ford Motor Co.

For more information, visit www.libbey.com.