3M to Sell Safety Prescription Eyewear Business to HOYA

3M recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its safety prescription eyewear business to HOYA Vision Care. The safety prescription eyewear business is part of 3M’s Personal Safety Division in the Safety and Graphics Business. 3M’s safety prescription eyewear business reportedly has annual global sales of approximately $45 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“After a thorough strategic review, we have decided to exit the safety prescription eyewear business to focus on our core personal safety businesses,” said Bernard Cicut, vice president and general manager of the Personal Safety Division.

The transaction reportedly is expected to close during the first quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Approximately 140 3M employees are expected to join HOYA after the transaction has closed. 3M will retain its safety non-prescription eyewear business, often referred to as plano eyewear.

