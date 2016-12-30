AGC to Build New TFT-LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China

AGC Asahi Glass recently announced a new production base for TFT-LCD glass substrates in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. The company reportedly aims to enhance corporate value under its management policy, AGC plus, and meet expanding demand in China while improving asset efficiency in its LCD glass substrates business.

After a new company is jointly established with Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology Co., Ltd., a glass substrate processing line will be installed at the plant. Mass-production reportedly is planned to start in 2019. AGC has been enhancing its supply system to meet expanding demand for glass in China by establishing processing bases that support the eighth generation of glass substrates in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, and Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, as well as a base to manufacture raw glass for TFT-LCDs in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. This new glass substrate processing base, supporting the 11th generation, will be established to meet demand in the Chinese market, which is expected to expand in the future.

