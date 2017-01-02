Vitro to Acquire PGW’s Automotive OEM Glass Business

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC (PGW) automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) glass business from LKQ Corp. for a total consideration of approximately $310 million. Prior to closing, LKQ will spin off and retain the aftermarket glass distribution business, which will not be part of the transaction. The acquisition reportedly will be funded with $80 million cash and a $230 million loan from BBVA Bancomer, which was simultaneously signed with this agreement. As part of this transaction, Vitro and LKQ agreed to enter into a multi-year purchase agreement where Vitro will supply LKQ’s aftermarket glass distribution business with an already agreed-upon volume.

Vitro is acquiring seven manufacturing plants, two satellite facilities, and two float glass furnaces in the U.S.; one manufacturing plant in Poland; and an equity share in two joint ventures located in North America and China. On a pro-forma basis, based on 2015 figures, this transaction together with the recent acquisition of the PPG Architectural Flat Glass business would have resulted in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.2 billion and $378 million, respectively.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement, our second acquisition in the year, which is complementary to the recent acquisition of the construction glass business from PPG,” said Adrián Sada González, chairman of Vitro. “With this investment, we will continue to strengthen our Automotive Glass division, a key business for Vitro, thus fulfilling our commitment to create value for our shareholders.”

“We are very excited to have reached this agreement between LKQ and Vitro,” said Adrián Sada Cueva, CEO of Vitro. “The addition of PGW’s original equipment business will enable us to serve a greater number of customers, as well as increase our geographic coverage. PGW’s state-of-the-art technology will enhance our efforts in innovation and technological development in the sector. We are confident that this acquisition will strengthen Vitro and will lay the foundation for creating a business with greater growth potential enhanced by the great talent of the employees of both companies.”

For more information, visit www.vitro.com or www.buypgwautoglass.com.