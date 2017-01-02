Encirc’s Curry Appointed President of British Glass

Adrian Curry, managing director of Encirc, has been appointed president of British Glass for a two-year term. Effective this month, he reportedly will take over from Davia Walmsley, the creative director at Daedalion Glass Studios.

“It is a great honor to be elected to the position of president of British Glass,” said Curry, “I am looking forward to working closely with the board to promote the endless possibilities of glass as a material. A key focus of my term will be driving the industry to become more sustainable, and in particular meeting the commitment to the government’s Industrial Decarbonization and Energy Efficiency Roadmap. The aim of an 80% carbon reduction by 2050 is achievable, and some manufacturers, including Encirc, are already setting an example for other industries to follow.”

“We are delighted to welcome Encirc managing director, Adrian Curry, as the new president of British Glass,” said Dave Dalton, CEO of British Glass. “With his strong and visible commitment to the glass industry, I’m sure Adrian will be a tremendous emissary and steadying influence for the world of glass manufacturing in what promises to be a very exciting time of global changes.”

Curry reportedly helped establish Encirc’s first manufacturing plant in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, Ireland, in 1998. In 2004, he was appointed managing director, and last year oversaw the company’s acquisition by the Vidrala Group.

