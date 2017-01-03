Read Named to Ibstock Board

The board of Ibstock plc recently announced the appointment of Justin Read as an independent non-executive director of the company. Read currently serves as group finance director of Segro plc, a position he has held since August 2011. Before that, he was group finance director of Speedy Hire plc. Read will also reportedly join the board’s remuneration, audit and nomination committees.

“We are delighted to welcome Justin to the board,” said Jamie Pike, chairman. “He brings a wealth of experience that will be of great benefit to Ibstock as we continue to develop our business.”

