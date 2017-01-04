Vesuvius Acquires Brazilian Mold Flux Business

Vesuvius plc recently announced its acquisition of a Brazil-based mold and tundish fluxes business for £9.2 million (approximately $11.4 million). The acquisition will broaden Vesuvius’ steel flow control offering and is complementary to the previous acquisition of Metallurgica. The transaction reportedly was completed in December and will be funded with existing financial resources.

“This is a valuable addition to our portfolio and customer offering,” said Francois Wanecq, CEO. “I am pleased to welcome the flux business management team to Vesuvius and look forward to their contribution to the regional and global growth of Vesuvius.”

