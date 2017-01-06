DOE Announces Funding for Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) of the Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced up to $35 million in available funding to support early-stage, innovative technologies and solutions in advanced manufacturing that are not significantly represented in EERE’s current portfolio. EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) works with universities, national laboratories, and for-profit and nonprofit partners to identify and solve technology challenges in manufacturing.

This new funding opportunity and its resulting projects reportedly will allow EERE to perform early-stage research and development of new technologies not currently covered in AMO’s technology portfolio and will encourage contributions from new partners. Successful projects will reduce the technical uncertainty and develop new knowledge associated with potential breakthrough materials, processes, and tools for U.S. manufacturers that could improve their competitiveness and enhance their energy efficiency.

This funding opportunity addresses three topic areas that consist of multiple subtopics:

Advanced Materials: focuses on advancing innovative materials and the devices and systems that incorporate them for energy-saving opportunities and improved functionality

Advanced Processes: focuses on advancing transformational, next-generation process technologies with the potential to significantly exceed the current state-of-the-art technologies

Modeling and Analysis Tools for Materials and Manufacturing: focuses on optimizing how manufacturers use energy and materials across the lifecycle of their products through information technology and knowledge systems

The AMO anticipates making approximately 24-40 awards to fund projects for up to 36 months. Individual awards may vary from $250,000-2.5 million.

For more information, visit https://eere-exchange.energy.gov.