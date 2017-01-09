Boral and Forterra Announce Joint Venture Called Meridian Brick

Boral Bricks and Forterra Brick recently announced a new joint venture, Meridian™ Brick. Serving both U.S. and Canadian markets, Meridian Brick reportedly will build on the two companies’ histories of innovation while uniting the strength of their personnel to deliver a broader range of high-quality products, services, solutions, and support across a larger network.

Meridian Brick reportedly will offer expanded commercial and residential brick offerings through the formation of a greater, more responsive plant network. As a result of improved utilization of freight and distribution channels, it is expected that Meridian Brick will be better positioned to meet the needs of an evolving market.

“Meridian Brick is a company centered on taking care of customers and providing our employees an environment and the tools to achieve Zero Harm in the workplace,” said Paul Samples, CEO of Meridian Brick. “Our goal is to continue to manufacture clay brick and supply other high-quality durable cladding and components. We will continue to provide the service and support for which Boral and Forterra are known. This is an exciting time, and we look forward to building the Meridian brand and promoting the attributes of brick that support our message: ‘Be Bold. Be Brick.’”

For more information, visit http://meridianbrick.com, www.boralamerica.com or www.forterrabrick.com.