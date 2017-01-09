Sanders Joins Technoform

Helen Sanders, Ph.D., recently joined Technoform Glass Insulation (TGI), a member of Technoform Group. As part of TGI’s North American market team, she reportedly will help develop strategic markets and relationships while supporting the company’s continued focus on energy performance and sustainability.

“TGI has an amazing story to tell about how its products contribute to energy-efficient fenestration systems—both in the glass edge and in the frame,” said Sanders. “I believe they are best-in-class at what they do and how they add value for their customers and for high-performance buildings. I am excited at the opportunities ahead for me as part of TGI’s team, for the company and for our industry as a whole.”

“We are very excited for Helen to join the Technoform team,” said Brian Stephens, market team manager. “Helen’s entrepreneurial spirit will be a great fit within the Technoform culture and will allow us to grow and continue to be a major player in the North American façade industry. Helen’s personality, skills, and experience align well with our team’s strategic focus on business development and innovation.”

Sanders currently serves on the board of the Insulating Glass Manufacturers Alliance (IGMA) and as chair of its Emerging Technologies and Innovation Committee. She is also chair of the Glazing Industry Code Committee (GICC), and vice chair of the Glass Association of North America’s (GANA’s) Energy Division. Sanders is also the incoming president of the Façade Tectonics Institute (FTI) and has been a speaker at many building industry events.

Sanders reportedly has also been involved in creating and developing a new market for electrochromic (EC) glazing, and in EC product development and commercialization. Most recently, she served as vice president of technical business development at SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. Sanders earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in natural sciences (chemistry), and her doctorate in surface science from the University of Cambridge. She also completed the Minnesota Executive Program through the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

For more information, visit www.glassinsulation.us.