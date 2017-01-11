Skyworks Partners with Libre Wireless Technologies

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. recently announced it has partnered with Libre Wireless to deliver advanced products for wireless audio and smart home applications. Libre Wireless reportedly is leveraging multiple solutions from Skyworks to enable its media modules, targeting wireless audio, smart voice services and assistants, and other smart home applications.

Libre Wireless’ new media modules include a multi-room audio system, an optimized Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy design, and the LibreSync software platform to help simplify the design process and reduce development time. When combined with Skyworks’ analog devices, the solution reportedly provides a sophisticated solution for audio, smart voice, and smart home applications.

“Libre Wireless is excited to be collaborating with Skyworks for audio streaming, smart voice, and Internet of Things applications,” said Hooman Kashef, CEO of Libre Wireless. “By utilizing Skyworks’ devices, we can offer one of the broadest and most advanced product portfolios to deliver the lowest power, smallest size and highest performance solutions that address the growing needs of the wireless audio and connected home market.”

“Skyworks continues to expand its reach across new and diverse applications,” said John O’Neill, vice president of product marketing for Skyworks. “Our partnership with Libre Wireless demonstrates how Skyworks is leveraging our system-level expertise to enable a growing set of new wireless connectivity applications while creating a seamless user experience.”

For more information, visit www.skyworksinc.com or www.librewireless.com.