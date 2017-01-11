Ford Adding Electrified F-150, Mustang, Transit by 2020

Ford recently detailed seven of the 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce in the next five years, including hybrid versions of the F-150 pickup and Mustang in the U.S., a plug-in hybrid Transit custom van in Europe, and a fully electric SUV with an expected range of at least 300 miles for customers globally. The automaker also announced plans to invest $700 million to expand its Flat Rock, Mich., assembly plant into a factory that will build high-tech autonomous and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental. The expansion reportedly will create 700 direct new jobs.

The moves are part of a $4.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles by 2020. The plans are part of the company’s expansion to be an auto and a mobility company, including leading in electric and autonomous vehicles and providing new mobility solutions.

“As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Mark Fields, president and CEO. “Our investments and expanding lineup reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.”

The seven global electrified vehicles announced today include:

A new fully electric small SUV, coming by 2020, engineered to deliver an estimated range of at least 300 miles, to be built at the Flat Rock plant and sold in North America, Europe, and Asia

A high-volume autonomous vehicle designed for commercial ride-hailing or ride-sharing, starting in North America; the hybrid vehicle will debut in 2021 and will be built at the Flat Rock plant

A hybrid version of the F-150 pickup available by 2020 and sold in North America and the Middle East; the F-150 Hybrid, built at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant, reportedly will offer towing and payload capacity and operate as a mobile generator

A hybrid version of the Mustang that will deliver V8 power and low-end torque; the Mustang Hybrid, built at the Flat Rock Plant, will debut in 2020 and will be available in the North America to start

A Transit Custom plug-in hybrid available in 2019 in Europe engineered to help reduce operating costs, as well as two new pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicles; one of the two new hybrid police vehicles will be built in Chicago, and both will be upfitted with their police gear at Ford’s dedicated police vehicle modification center in Chicago

Ford also announced that its global utility lineup will be powered by EcoBoost® rather than naturally aspirated engines, further improving performance and fuel economy. The company reportedly also plans to be as aggressive in developing global electrified vehicles services and solutions. These include EV fleet management, route planning and telematics solutions.

Ford will begin testing its new generation of EV technology this year. In Europe, Ford reportedly will put the Transit Custom plug-in hybrid on the road later this year, along with a new set of mobility services, telematics and connectivity solutions. In New York and several major U.S. cities, Ford is testing a fleet of 20 Transit Connect hybrid taxi and van prototypes.

To support the new era of vehicles, Ford is adding 700 new U.S. jobs and investing $700 million during the next four years, creating the new manufacturing innovation center at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant. Employees there will build the new small utility vehicle with extended battery range and the fully autonomous vehicle for ride-hailing or ride-sharing, along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to secure additional UAW-Ford jobs for American workers,” said Jimmy Settles, UAW vice president, National Ford Department. “The men and women of Flat Rock Assembly have shown a great commitment to manufacturing quality products, and we look forward to their continued success with a new generation of high-tech vehicles.”

This incremental investment in Flat Rock Assembly Plant comes from $1.6 billion the company previously had planned to invest in a new plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. To improve company profitability and ensure the financial and commercial success of this vehicle, the next-generation Focus will be built at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. This will make way for two new products at its assembly plant in Wayne, Mich., where Focus is currently manufactured.

