SCHENCK PROCESS: Updated Feeder Control Platform

Schenck Process has recently added new features to its Disocont® loss-in-weight feeder control platform that reportedly customize, simplify and enhance the user experience. Some of the additions include a favorite’s folder, customizable calibration sequences, detailed event message text, and the use of HTML5 for online equipment monitoring.

Using the easy serve service tool, a favorite’s folder can be created, giving operators quick access to all the parameters that are critical and unique to their individual process. Parameters that are rarely used can also be hidden, eliminating the need to search through multiple parameters that are not relevant for the user’s particular process.

A customizable calibration sequence leads operators through the required calibrations. Sequence checkmarks indicating that a calibration has been completed, progress bars, and detailed status and event messages are some of the other enhanced operational features. In addition, a change from Java to HTML5 for web page HMI provides a much wider range of access and compatibility through various web browsers and smartphones, including Apple products.

