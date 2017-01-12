REMADE Institute Launched by DOE

As part of the Manufacturing USA initiative, the Energy Department (DOE) recently announced its new Reducing Embodied-Energy and Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute, which will be headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., and led by the Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance. REMADE reportedly will leverage up to $70 million in federal funding, subject to appropriations, and will be matched by $70 million in private cost-share commitments from over 100 partners. REMADE is the fifth DOE-led institute in the Manufacturing USA multi-agency network.

The REMADE Institute will focus on driving down the cost of technologies needed to reuse, recycle, and remanufacture materials such as metals, fibers, polymers, and electronic waste and aims to achieve a 50% improvement in overall energy efficiency by 2027. These efficiency measures reportedly could save billions in energy costs, and improve U.S. economic competitiveness through innovative new manufacturing techniques, small business opportunities, and offer new training and jobs.

“The REMADE Institute is a key example of how public-private partnerships like Manufacturing USA are critical to advancing America’s low-carbon economy and strengthening manufacturing industries across the country,” said Ernest Moniz, energy secretary. “This Institute will be an important catalyst to leverage innovation and energy-efficient technologies that will reduce harmful emissions while creating jobs and building America’s 21st-century economy.”

U.S. manufacturing accounts for nearly 25% of the nation’s total annual energy use. The physical products that are created as a result of manufacturing embody most of that energy. The research and deployment of cost-effective technologies that could reduce the energy used in materials production could offer energy savings of up to 4.7 billion W annually in the U.S. Extracting raw materials like steel and aluminum for manufacturing is reportedly as energy intensive as is the manufacturing process used to make products with these materials. By enabling recycling and remanufacturing technologies, the institute will reduce lifecycle energy consumption for products and improve overall manufacturing efficiencies. The focus also includes new ways for information collecting; gathering, identification, and sorting of end-of-life and waste materials; separating mixed materials; removal of trace contaminants; and cost-effective reprocessing and disposal methods.

For more information, visit http://energy.gov.