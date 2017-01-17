LMI Aerospace Announces Personnel Changes

LMI Aerospace Inc. recently appointed Jay Inman president of Engineering Services, a role he had filled on an interim basis since September 2016. Keith Schrader was also named vice president of operations, overseeing the company’s Aerostructures operations and supporting functions. Both positions are effective immediately. They will report to Dan Korte, CEO.

“Jay and Keith distinguished themselves as leaders in their respective organizations as we navigated through key executive vacancies in the second half of 2016,” said Korte. “This time gave us the opportunity to take a closer look at our leadership structure as we continue to focus on developing talent from within and managing our business more efficiently. An added benefit of these organizational changes is cost savings, allowing us to balance how we run the business while making the necessary investments in our operations and infrastructure to be ready for anticipated production ramp-ups starting this year.”

With Inman’s promotion, the company has eliminated the role he previously held as chief operating officer of Engineering Services. Schrader previously served as vice president and general manager of the Assembly and Machining Center of Excellence (COE), one of two Aerostructures COEs that reported to a chief operating officer, all roles that the company has eliminated. In his new role, Schrader reportedly will lead a consolidated operations organization comprising of all the company’s assembly, machining, fabrication, composites, and processing sites, as well as operational support functions including supply chain management; manufacturing engineering; quality; and environment, health, and safety.

