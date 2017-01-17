BMW, Intel and Mobileye Announce Autonomous Test Vehicles

BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye recently announced that a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous BMW vehicles will be on the road by the second half of 2017. The companies further explained that the BMW 7 Series will employ Intel and Mobileye technologies during global trials starting in the U.S. and Europe.

The BMW iNEXT model, which will be introduced in 2021, reportedly will be the foundation for BMW’s autonomous driving strategy. Following this vehicle, a range of highly automated models from all BMW brands will follow. Since the companies’ partnership in July of last year, they have developed a scalable architecture that can be adopted by other automotive developers. The offerings scale from individual key integrated modules to a complete end-to-end solution providing a wide range of differentiated consumer experiences.

“Making autonomous driving a reality for our customers is the shared ambition behind our cooperation with Intel and Mobileye,” said Klaus Fröhlich, member of the board of management of BMW AG. “This partnership has all of the skills and talent necessary to overcome the enormous technological challenges ahead and commercialize self-driving vehicles. Therefore, we are already thinking in terms of scalability and welcome other companies—manufacturers, suppliers, or technology companies—to participate and contribute to our autonomous platform. This year, our fleet of vehicles will test this joint technology globally under real traffic conditions. This is a significant step toward the introduction of the BMW iNEXT in 2021, which will be the BMW Group’s first fully autonomous vehicle.”

As part of this partnership, BMW reportedly will be responsible for driving control and dynamics, evaluation for overall functional safety, including the set-up of a high-performance simulation engine, overall component integration, production of prototypes, and eventually the scale of the platform via deployment partners. Intel will be responsible for computing elements that span from the vehicle to the data center. The recently-launched Intel® GO™ solution for autonomous driving reportedly offers processor and FPGA technologies for the most efficient balance of performance and power, while meeting the stringent thermal and safety requirements of the automotive industry. Within the car, the Intel GO solution offers a platform for functions including sensor fusion, driving policy, environment modeling, path planning, and decision making.

“From an industry perspective, we are already seeing savings and speed in development by sharing costs and in pooling resources,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel. “The car-to-cloud system will perform with consistent, predictable behavior and is validated to the highest level of safety. That’s why this partnership is breaking new ground. We have established a dedicated team with clear, shared goals and a culture of innovation and agility and accountability.”

Mobileye reportedly will contribute its proprietary EyeQ®5 computer vision processor, which offers automotive-grade functional safety and low-power performance. The EyeQ 5 is responsible for processing and interpreting input from the 360° surround-view vision sensors, as well as localization. Mobileye will also collaborate with BMW to develop the sensor fusion solution, creating a full model of the environment surrounding the vehicle, using input from vision, radar, and lidar sensors, and to establish a driving policy, including Mobileye’s reinforcement learning algorithms to give the vehicle system the artificial intelligence required to safely negotiate complex driving situations.

“Over the last six months, we have made very good progress in designing a state-of-the-art solution for autonomous driving on both highways and in urban areas,” said Amnon Shashua co-founder and chairman of Mobileye. “The solution has been defined in a scalable manner to allow affiliate automakers to meet their unique needs.

For more information, visit www.bmwgroup.com, www.intel.com or www.mobileye.com.