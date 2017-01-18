CGIF Receives $50,000 Corning Grant

The Ceramic and Glass Industry Foundation (CGIF), located in Columbus, Ohio, recently announced that it received a $50,000 grant from the Corning Inc. Foundation to support student outreach programs to increase awareness of ceramic and glass materials science among U.S. middle and high school students. The Corning grant reportedly will specifically support the distribution of the CGIF’s Materials Science Classroom Kits, which introduce students to the basic classes of materials (ceramics, glass, composites, metals and polymers) through fun and interactive lessons.

The kits include nine materials science lessons—five teacher demonstrations and four student labs. Six of the lessons focus specifically on ceramic and glass materials. Accompanying each kit is The Magic of Ceramics, a book that introduces the nontechnical reader to the many ceramic applications. The book describes how ceramic materials function while teaching key scientific concepts like atomic structure, color, and the electromagnetic spectrum. The Magic of Ceramics contains numerous illustrations on how ceramics make advanced products possible and addresses newer areas in ceramics, such as nanotechnology.

With the backing of the Corning Inc. Foundation, the CGIF will focus its outreach efforts on the middle schools and high schools located in the areas of the U.S. where Corning operates, which includes approximately 165 middle schools and high schools in 17 target communities.

