Allied Mineral Products to Acquire Pryor Giggey

Allied Mineral Products, Inc. recently announced its intent to purchase Alabama-based Pryor-Giggey Co., a monolithic refractory and precast shapes company with plants in Anniston, Ala., and Chehalis, Wash. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of January.

“Pryor Giggey's workforce, product line, and manufacturing locations in the U.S. will be great additions to Allied,” said Jon R. Tabor, Allied president and CEO. “This acquisition will allow Allied to be more agile in supplying customers in the southeast and on the west coast while providing a new global platform for Pryor Giggey products. We will leverage our strengths to benefit both Allied and Pryor Giggey customers.”

Allied reportedly plans to expand the Pryor Giggey facilities in the near future. It is expected that Allied will have the capability to ship Allied and Pryor Giggey products from all four of its North American facilities in the future.

“We are excited to join the Allied family,” said Mike Chieppor, president of Pryor Giggey. “Pryor Giggey’s high level of customer service, product offerings, and reputation will fit perfectly with Allied and how they do business.”

