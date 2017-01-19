AMERICAN ARCHITECTURAL MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION: Composite Thermal Barrier Systems Report

The American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) recently released an updated technical information report addressing the most commonly used composite thermal barrier systems. The 72-page AAMA TIR-A8-16, “Structural Performance of Composite Thermal Barrier Framing Systems,” was last updated in 2008 and reportedly now includes several new figures and instructions specific to testing dual cavities. Updated software and a user guide are forthcoming in 2017 to aid users in understanding information contained in this report.

“As codes mandate increasing energy performance requirements, thermal barrier designs are ever evolving,” said Patrick Muessig, chair of the Thermal Barrier Task Group. “Keeping a complete set of updated thermal barrier performance documents is critical to the commercial fenestration market. AAMA and its members have worked hard to make sure this happens, and the AAMA TIR A8 update has been completed.”

