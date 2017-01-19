Global Commercial Telematics Subscriptions Set to Spike

Recent acquisitions by companies like Continental and Verizon reflect the significant worldwide growth opportunities for commercial telematics. Number of global subscribers is expected to reach 59 million by 2021, according to a recent report from ABI Research. The spike will see fleet management hardware and recurring commercial telematics subscription revenues generate double-digit growth across many regions and businesses, such as last-mile deliveries, with fleet management system revenues to exceed $22 billion by 2021.

“The regulatory environment and strong return on investment (ROI) combined with driver retention and shortages are all factors leading to rapid adoption of fleet management solutions from companies like Verizon, Trimble, and TomTom Telematics,” said Susan Beardslee, senior analyst. “The ELD, or electronic logging device, mandate in the U.S. is leading to its extensive adoption by smaller fleets. Driver safety and performance issues, as well as vehicle wear and tear, can be mitigated or removed to significantly reduce accident and maintenance expenses.”

Fleet management penetration is expected to rise over the next five years—fastest in Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific—with a global compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11% as commercial telematics innovations drive new business models. The industry’s rapid convergence is evident in the new partnerships arising, such as the one between prognostics supplier Noregon with Geotab and Omnitracs, as well as when Lytx infused its video capabilities with artificial intelligence and analytics from Olea Sensor Networks.

“We expect further consolidation and key acquisitions as multiple supply chain players exhibit a fear of missing out on this key market opportunity,” said Beardslee.

