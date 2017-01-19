Amedica Announces Successful Completion of Screw System Surgery

Amedica Corp. recently announced the successful completion of the first surgery using the Taurus™ pedicle screw system. The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Scioscia in Richmond, Va.

“The surgery went well and the Taurus system was beneficial,” said Scioscia. “Taurus’ modularity was easy to use and improved visualization of the disc space. Being able to choose a reduction or standard headbody after the screws were placed was a key benefit. The bite of the screw was great, and the screw purchase in osteoporotic bone was excellent. The Taurus cannulated screw integrated well with the navigation system used in surgery.”

The Taurus pedicle screw system is Amedica’s latest fixation product line, which received FDA clearance in November 2016. The system reportedly is intended to immobilize and stabilize the spinal segments to supplement fusion of the lumbar and/or sacral spine. Taurus is a modular degenerative system, connecting strength with intra-operative flexibility. The Taurus modular screw can be attached in-situ, facilitating screw-to-screw distraction and improving disc space visualization. The dual-lead screw design reportedly maintains a rapid insertion speed, while improving screw pullout strength. The tension head-body also reportedly holds its position at any angle, and the patented helical flange technology can eliminate head splay and cross-threading.

