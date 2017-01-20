Court Rules in Favor of CoorsTek Medical in Hip Implant Lawsuit

CoorsTek Medical recently announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado has ruled in favor of CoorsTek Medical in its lawsuit challenging the trademark and trade dress claims of CeramTec GmbH in the U.S. to the color “pink” for implantable ceramic hip components. CoorsTek Medical initiated the suit against CeramTec in 2014 in response to a cease and desist letter and attempt by CeramTec to claim trademark and trade dress protection of the color pink for its implantable ceramic components. The case was tried before U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson from August-October of 2016, and the court’s order was issued on January 5, 2017.

In its order, the court stated that CeramTec does not own any trademark or trade dress rights to the color pink in the U.S., and that CoorsTek Medical pink-colored CeraSurf®-p ceramic components do not infringe any purported rights of CeramTec. Further, the court enjoined CeramTec from interfering with the efforts of CoorsTek Medical to market its CeraSurf-p ceramic components in the U.S. based on any claim of trademark or trade dress protection. The result of this litigation confirms CoorsTek Medical’s right to market its CeraSurf-p pink-colored implantable ceramic components to orthopedic device manufacturers for use in the U.S.

CoorsTek Medical’s CeraSurf-p ceramic material reportedly is engineered with chromium oxide dopants in a ceramic matrix to provide a combination of hardness and toughness, and its inherent pink color is a natural byproduct of the chromium oxide. In February 2016, CeraSurf-p was cleared for use in hip implants determined by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to be substantially equivalent to predicate systems incorporating the latest generation of advanced ceramic material, including CeramTec’s Biolox Delta.

The court’s decision removes any encumbrance for orthopedic device companies to access a second source for implantable ceramic components that are used in hip-replacement systems in the U.S. The court acknowledged that CeramTec currently controls roughly 95% of this market.

“The District Court’s ruling will ensure that a key component for the United States’ orthopedic market is fully opened to competition, which in turn should enable medical device manufacturers to develop efficiencies that benefit patients, hospitals, and surgeons,” said Jonathan Coors, CEO of CoorsTek Medical.

“Limited alternatives and affordable care cannot coexist in today’s dynamic healthcare economy,” said Bryan McMillan, president of CoorsTek Medical. “We are honored to deliver an alternative, substantially equivalent medical-grade ceramic material, which will continue to advance our mission of making the world and patients’ lives measurably better.”

For more information, visit http://coorstekmedical.com.