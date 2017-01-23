Rigaku to Feature Latest Analytical Instruments at Pittcon 2017

Rigaku Corp. recently announced its planned attendance at the 68th annual Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2017), to be held March 5-9 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill. Pittcon is reportedly the world’s largest annual conference and exposition on laboratory science and attracts attendees from industry, academia, and governments from over 90 countries. Rigaku reportedly will be exhibiting its lines of X-ray diffraction (XRD) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instruments at booth 3512.

