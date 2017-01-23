Anderson Named President of Chemical Heritage Foundation

Robert Anderson, former director of the British Museum, has been named president and CEO of the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF). He has served as interim president since July 2016, stepping into the role from his position as vice chair of CHF’s board of directors. Anderson reportedly will assume his new role effective immediately.

“The process of searching for a new president and CEO took us far afield, but in the end we found the perfect person close to home,” said Laurie Landeau, chair of CHF’s board of directors. “Robert Anderson, former director of the British Museum, longtime CHF board member, and internationally recognized historian of science, has agreed to share his knowledge and expertise to lead CHF into the future. We are so fortunate to have Robert step into this role.”

Anderson has wide-ranging interests in the history of chemistry, including the history of scientific instrumentation, the work of Joseph Black and Joseph Priestley, the history of museums, and the involvement of the working class in material culture. He has been director of the British Museum, London, where he presided over the creation of the £110 million (~ $135.6 million) Great Court. He was also keeper of chemistry at the Science Museum, London and director of the National Museums of Scotland in Edinburgh. Anderson is a recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Dexter Award of the American Chemical Society and the Paul Bunge Prize, which he was awarded in 2016 for a lifetime of “outstanding achievement in writing about and promoting the understanding of historic scientific instruments.”

