U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY: Financing Navigator for Energy Efficiency Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is introducing a new web-based financing navigator to help private and public sector organizations discover financing solutions for energy efficiency projects. Limited financing options reportedly is often cited as a major barrier to investing in energy-efficient systems. Through the Better Buildings Financing Navigator, building owners, facility and energy managers, and other decision makers can connect with financiers, including banks and financial institutions, to pursue energy-saving measures.

“We’ve seen the financing community make tremendous progress by innovating models and mechanisms to invest in building energy efficiency,” said Kathleen Hogan, deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency. “Now more than ever before, we can bring these smart financing solutions to the market and move forward more rapidly with energy efficiency projects and upgrades by providing the right information and making the right connections across people and programs.”

The Financing Navigator can help users identify relevant financing options in a rapidly expanding marketplace. Users can search by topic, or answer a few questions to get tailored results. They can also navigate white papers, technical research and advice collected from the industry to get the information they need. The new tool reportedly allows users to connect to the larger Better Buildings Challenge Financial Ally community, including banks and lenders that are committed to financial investments in energy efficiency and are actively pursuing new opportunities to finance projects. Through the Better Buildings Challenge, 30 of these organizations are partnering with the DOE to commit $5.4 billion in financing for energy-saving projects, as well as sharing successful strategies that will maximize efficiency over the next decade.

The Financing Navigator reportedly covers efficiency projects of all sizes in all non-residential building types. It was developed in consultation with industry leaders such as the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, Environmental Defense Fund, Metrus Energy, and the Institute for Market Transformation, among others.

The Better Buildings Initiative encourages collaboration between public and private sector organizations across the country to share and replicate successful strategies with the overarching goal of making commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings 20% more energy efficient over the next decade. More than 310 organizations are partnering with the DOE to achieve 20% portfolio-wide energy savings and share successful strategies that maximize efficiency over the next decade. Across the country, partners have shared energy data for more than 34,000 properties and are reporting energy savings of 20% or more at 5,500 properties, and 10% or more at 12,600 properties.

For more information, visit https://betterbuildingssolutioncenter.energy.gov/financing-navigator.