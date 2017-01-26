Ross Wuxi Moves to New Manufacturing Facility

Charles Ross and Son Co. recently announced the completion of its largest manufacturing facility to date. Ross Wuxi Equipment, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary in China, officially moved into its new 250,000-sq-ft facility in December 2016. A formal inauguration reportedly is scheduled for March 25, 2017.

Ross Wuxi manufactures planetary mixers, high-speed dispersers, multi-shaft mixers, and other specialty mixing equipment. Construction of the new plant began in early 2016 while the company rented a nearby building to continue handling orders. Ross Wuxi reportedly has tripled its manufacturing space and has a workforce of 350 employees.

For more information, call (800) 243-7677, email mail@mixers.com or visit www.mixers.com.