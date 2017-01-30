Acme Brick’s Knautz Interviewed on PBS

Dennis Knautz, president and CEO of Acme Brick, recently appeared on CEO, a monthly program produced by the North Texas PBS affiliate, KERA. KERA reportedly is one of the largest public television stations in the U.S. and serves the country’s fourth-largest population area. Knautz was interviewed for a half-hour segment by host Lee Cullum. The interview was also broadcast on KERA radio.

Cullum and Knautz discussed the changes at Acme and in the brick industry during his time with the company. Much of the interview reportedly centered on how Acme Brick, under Knautz’s leadership, dealt with the U.S. housing recession. A portion of the program was filmed at Acme’s plant in nearby Denton, Texas, where Cullum got a look at the brick manufacturing and testing process.

