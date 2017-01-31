J.E. Berkowitz Launches Fabricated in the USA Initiative

J.E. Berkowitz, LP (JEB) recently announced the launch of its “Fabricated in the USA” initiative—a proactive effort to promote and ensure the use of American-made products in the production of the company’s architectural glass solutions.

“J.E. Berkowitz is a proud company with a long history of working with domestic manufacturers up and down the supply chain,” said Arthur Berkowitz, executive vice president. “The ‘Fabricated in the USA’ initiative is a way to ensure that glass products and components passing through our facility are sourced, manufactured, and fabricated in the U.S. All finished products and communications will be clearly labeled so that end users can confidently know they are directly supporting the American economy and American workers who receive world-class technical and safety training, competitive wages, and comprehensive benefits.”

“With the influx of glazing products available from companies around the world, design professionals and average citizens are—more often than not—unaware of where the products they see and use every day are made,” said Paul Cody, president and CEO of Consolidated Glass Holdings. “By partnering with J.E. Berkowitz, we knew we were gaining a glass industry leader—not only in terms of technology and innovation, but also in vision. Now, Arthur and his team are proving to be difference makers in the American economy. As we implement this initiative throughout our other companies in the near future, our hope is that the proactive promotion of American-made products becomes a growing trend in more industries.”

