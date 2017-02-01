ACMA Supports REMADE Institute

The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) recently announced its commitment to be an affiliate member of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) new $140 million Reducing Embodied-Energy and Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute, a national coalition led by the Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance. ACMA participated in a DOE-sponsored workshop that helped create the funding opportunity for REMADE. The workshop reportedly highlighted the need for sustainable, composite-material recycling solutions. After the REMADE funding opportunity was announced, ACMA reached out to RIT to support the REMADE proposal and provided a letter of support.

The institute will focus efforts on driving down the cost of technologies essential to reuse, recycle, and remanufacture materials, including fibers, polymers, metals, and electronic waste. Since composite materials are highly durable and corrosion resistant, there are significant opportunities for reuse and remanufacturing. As part of its affiliate membership, ACMA reportedly will participate in institute meetings and events, and will receive updates related to the institute’s projects and initiatives. ACMA’s intent is to help the REMADE Institute engage with ACMA’s network of businesses working toward advances in composites recycling.

“ACMA is proud to participate in this nationwide effort that will ultimately create small business opportunities and help keep our members competitive in a global economy driven by next-generation recycling methods,” said Tom Dobbins, ACMA president. “ACMA believes these investigations will create clean energy initiatives that could save billions of dollars in energy costs through novel manufacturing techniques that will help our industry continue to develop the business case for composite recycling.”

With the help of ACMA, as well as 25 other trade organizations, 26 universities, 44 companies, seven national labs and foundations, and three states (New York, Colorado and Utah), the institute will work toward a number of five-year goals, including: a 5-10% improvement in manufacturing material efficiency by reducing manufacturing material waste; a 50% increase in remanufacturing applications; a 30% increase in efficiency of remanufacturing operations; a 30% increase in recycling efficiencies; a targeted 50% increase in sales for the U.S. manufacturing industry to $21.5 billion; and the creation of a next-generation recycling and manufacturing workforce.

For more information, visit www.rit.edu/remade or www.acmanet.org.