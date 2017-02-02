Bankert Named Finance V.P. for Sauereisen

Sauereisen recently announced that Maureen E. Bankert has been named vice president of finance. Bankert reportedly will direct all accounting functions at Sauereisen in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and manage the company’s finance department.

“Maureen has exhibited outstanding leadership, competency, work ethic and belief in our company throughout her career,” said Eric Sauereisen, president. “She has always gone the extra mile. We look forward to incorporating her recommendations and decisions into our company’s financial strategies, policies and fiscal management.”

Bankert joined Sauereisen in December 2000 as the accounting manager and was promoted to controller in February 2013. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

For more information, visit www.sauereisen.com.